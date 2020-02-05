Contrasting HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) & Debt Resolve (NYSE:DRSV)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HubSpot and Debt Resolve’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $512.98 million 14.79 -$63.82 million ($1.02) -173.71 Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Debt Resolve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HubSpot and Debt Resolve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 6 17 0 2.74 Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot currently has a consensus price target of $185.48, indicating a potential upside of 4.68%. Given HubSpot’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Debt Resolve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -8.68% -5.74% -2.33% Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debt Resolve has a beta of -1.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HubSpot beats Debt Resolve on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company markets its products through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Debt Resolve

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York.

