Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $138,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 32.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.40. 1,268,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,365. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.05.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

