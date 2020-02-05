CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.512 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

CONSOL Coal Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 201.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CONSOL Coal Resources to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.9%.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 156,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,694. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

