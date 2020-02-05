Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.97-4.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.11-17.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.27 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,895. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

