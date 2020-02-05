Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 20th

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Cedar Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -2,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 1,094,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.