Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Shares Down 2.9%

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), approximately 304,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 254,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and a P/E ratio of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.42.

About Cambria Africa (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

