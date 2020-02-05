Brokerages Set Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) PT at $5.81

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

SUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 257,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.03. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. Superior Industries International’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Industries International will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

