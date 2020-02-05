Brokerages Set Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $48.88

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. ValuEngine cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.83. 138,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,547. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.33. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,154,432.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,596,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Logitech International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 86.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Logitech International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

