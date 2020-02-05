Brokerages Set Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Price Target at GBX 384.63

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 384.63 ($5.06).

JUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Jupiter Fund Management stock traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 385.10 ($5.07). 1,487,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 365.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

