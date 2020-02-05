Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.24. 6,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,253. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $115.87 and a 1-year high of $168.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

