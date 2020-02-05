Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $11.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.28. The firm has a market cap of $177.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.71.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

