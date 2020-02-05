Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK) traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

