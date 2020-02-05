BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
NYSE:BST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 92,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,216. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26.
BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile
Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.