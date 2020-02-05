BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:BST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 92,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,216. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

