Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 46,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,710. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

