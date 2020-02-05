Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BFY)

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
NYSE BFY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $15.75.
Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.