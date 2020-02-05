Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BFY)

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE BFY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

