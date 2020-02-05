Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of BKK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $15.14.
About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.