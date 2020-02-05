Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of BKK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

