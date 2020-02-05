BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BBF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,107. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

