BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

BAF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

