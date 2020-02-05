BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 192,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,293. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

Get BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus alerts:

About BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.