BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 192,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,293. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.
