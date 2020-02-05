BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
BDJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,718. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.
About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr
