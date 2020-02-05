BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BDJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,718. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

