BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

BG Staffing has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BG Staffing has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BGSF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 53,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75. BG Staffing has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.01.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGSF shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.