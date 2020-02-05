Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,620 ($60.77) price target (up from GBX 3,700 ($48.67)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,101.77 ($53.96).

Shares of LON:BWY traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,100 ($53.93). The company had a trading volume of 377,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,904.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,346.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

