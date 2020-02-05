Balfour Beatty (BBY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Balfour Beatty (LON: BBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

2/4/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/3/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/27/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/24/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/9/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74).

12/12/2019 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/12/2019 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

LON BBY traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 267.40 ($3.52). 2,010,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52 week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73.

In related news, insider Anne Drinkwater purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn purchased 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,821.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

