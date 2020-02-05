Balfour Beatty (BBY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Balfour Beatty (LON: BBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/5/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 2/4/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 2/3/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/27/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 1/27/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/24/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/9/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2020 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 12/16/2019 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74).
- 12/12/2019 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 12/12/2019 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
LON BBY traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 267.40 ($3.52). 2,010,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52 week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73.
In related news, insider Anne Drinkwater purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn purchased 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,821.
