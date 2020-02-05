Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $123.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $108,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.