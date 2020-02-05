AppCoins Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $139,794.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.03058776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00199015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00131287 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

