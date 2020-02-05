AmonD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $169,491.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One AmonD token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and BitMart. AmonD has a market capitalization of $524,100.00 and approximately $169,491.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.72 or 0.03046889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00199662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00131311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,013,004 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

