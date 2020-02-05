Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $237.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AMGN traded up $10.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,669,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,205. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.51. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 19.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 47,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 117,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

