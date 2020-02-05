Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,625.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $12.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $13.95 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,565.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,448.23. 1,984,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,410.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,281.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,024.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $695,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $203,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 74,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

