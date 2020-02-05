Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,592,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $1,446.05. 1,817,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,410.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,281.98. The firm has a market cap of $997.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

