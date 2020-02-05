Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Stock Price Down 33.1%

Allstar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST)’s share price dropped 33.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03, approximately 2,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALST)

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

