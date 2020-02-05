AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Stock Price Up 1%

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.75, approximately 13,955 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.