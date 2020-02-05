Achain Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cobinhood, Coinnest and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.03047076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00198867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00131232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bitbns, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Indodax, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Koinex, Huobi, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Bitinka and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

