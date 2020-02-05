Absolute (ABS) Achieves Market Cap of $20,865.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Absolute has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Absolute has a market capitalization of $20,865.00 and $2,094.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.01253311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044702 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00211262 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00065937 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

