88,472 Shares in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by StepStone Group LP

StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Fastly comprises about 18.2% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. StepStone Group LP owned about 0.09% of Fastly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $20,698,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth $12,288,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 89.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 266,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth $2,859,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1,367.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,237.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,078.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 809,153 shares of company stock valued at $17,403,616.

Shares of FSLY traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. 3,250,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,195. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

