8,335 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $490,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. 78,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,230. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65.

