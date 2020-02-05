241,290 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 241,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 15.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,330. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1148 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.