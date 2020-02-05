10,413 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 191,343 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $137.42. The stock had a trading volume of 661,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.37. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Bank of America lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

