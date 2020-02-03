Sai Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sai token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.31 or 0.05933897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00126965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004141 BTC.

About Sai

Sai is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Sai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars.

