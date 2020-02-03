MicroMoney (AMM) Market Cap Tops $66,611.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $66,611.00 and approximately $11,866.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including $70.71, $5.53, $50.56 and $11.92.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.05965983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00126904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034753 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.35, $5.53, $20.34, $10.41, $19.00, $11.92, $24.70, $50.35, $70.71, $50.56 and $13.91. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

