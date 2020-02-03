Komodo Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00007001 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $77.52 million and $2.99 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00710150 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00114281 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001910 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,189,154 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, Crex24, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

