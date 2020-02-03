Joule (JUL) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Joule has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Joule has a total market capitalization of $37.98 million and approximately $33,532.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00196766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00129327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joule

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

