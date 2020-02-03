Dogecoin Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BCEX, Kraken and Indodax. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $306.36 million and $91.65 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00757223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007074 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033539 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,157,498,127 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptohub, Kraken, Robinhood, Novaexchange, Ovis, BCEX, C-Patex, Coindeal, Upbit, Coinsquare, BTC Trade UA, CoinFalcon, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Exrates, CoinExchange, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Coinbe, Mercatox, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, cfinex, HitBTC, Indodax, Gate.io, Bits Blockchain, BitFlip, YoBit, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, FreiExchange, CoinEx, BiteBTC, Tux Exchange, Exmo, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, Instant Bitex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Crex24, Graviex, Tidex, Koineks, Cryptopia, Bittrex, C-CEX, Bitsane, BtcTrade.im, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, Bitbns, QBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

