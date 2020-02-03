$419.03 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will post sales of $419.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.40 million to $454.80 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $473.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 612,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,548. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $954.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.39. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

