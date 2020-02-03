$377.44 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post sales of $377.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.86 million and the lowest is $373.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $336.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $58.00. 424,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,962. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $63.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 264.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 642.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

