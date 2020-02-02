Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.74. 2,067,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.