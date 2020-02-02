Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 3,246 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.14.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $11.22 on Friday, hitting $465.66. 2,165,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of -412.09 and a beta of 1.21. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $482.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

