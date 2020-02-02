Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $141.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

