Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 400 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coherent were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coherent by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COHR. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 475,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,790. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

