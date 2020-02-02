Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.33. 463,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $97.35.

A number of research firms have commented on BLKB. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens set a $92.00 target price on Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $124,700.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

