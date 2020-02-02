Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 929 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5,554.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 351,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 218,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 114,838 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.23. 614,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. PNM Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -417.15, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNM. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

